Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RKT, BLNK, BYND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT), where a total volume of 73,032 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 131% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring September 10, 2021, with 15,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK) saw options trading volume of 20,729 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 131% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 3,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,500 underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 23,895 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.5% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring September 10, 2021, with 2,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,200 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

