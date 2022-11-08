Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RIVN, PARR, DKS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (Symbol: RIVN), where a total of 80,388 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 17,670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (Symbol: PARR) saw options trading volume of 6,061 contracts, representing approximately 606,100 underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of PARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 999,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of PARR. Below is a chart showing PARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 7,398 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 739,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.8% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 25, 2022, with 1,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,300 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

