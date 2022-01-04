Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RIVN, HD, WDAY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (Symbol: RIVN), where a total of 60,335 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 6,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 638,900 underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 17,574 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 6,339 contracts, representing approximately 633,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,300 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

