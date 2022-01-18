Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RILY, BGS, SNOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY), where a total of 1,219 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 121,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.4% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 216,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,000 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) saw options trading volume of 5,140 contracts, representing approximately 514,000 underlying shares or approximately 56% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 917,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,000 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 15,867 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,000 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

