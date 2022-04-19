Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RICK, LC, PLUG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (Symbol: RICK), where a total of 620 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 62,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 105% of RICK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 59,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of RICK. Below is a chart showing RICK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC) options are showing a volume of 15,597 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.3% of LC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 6,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 670,400 underlying shares of LC. Below is a chart showing LC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) saw options trading volume of 170,511 contracts, representing approximately 17.1 million underlying shares or approximately 96.8% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 29,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RICK options, LC options, or PLUG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.