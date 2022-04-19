Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RICK, LC, PLUG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (Symbol: RICK), where a total of 620 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 62,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 105% of RICK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 59,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of RICK. Below is a chart showing RICK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC) options are showing a volume of 15,597 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.3% of LC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 6,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 670,400 underlying shares of LC. Below is a chart showing LC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) saw options trading volume of 170,511 contracts, representing approximately 17.1 million underlying shares or approximately 96.8% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 29,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

