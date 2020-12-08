Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: REGN, WDC, THO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total volume of 5,932 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 593,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.6% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 962,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,200 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 27,001 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 6,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 632,300 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 4,223 contracts, representing approximately 422,300 underlying shares or approximately 59.9% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 705,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,500 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

