Notable Tuesday Option Activity: REGN, SPB, GRMN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total volume of 2,996 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 299,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.1% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 728,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,000 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) options are showing a volume of 1,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 109,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 268,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) options are showing a volume of 3,191 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 319,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of GRMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 796,445 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,900 underlying shares of GRMN. Below is a chart showing GRMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
