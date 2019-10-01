Notable Tuesday Option Activity: REGN, CAT, GPC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 3,006 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 300,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 680,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,200 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT) options are showing a volume of 17,502 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of CAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring October 11, 2019, with 1,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,800 underlying shares of CAT. Below is a chart showing CAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC) options are showing a volume of 2,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 283,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of GPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 684,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,300 underlying shares of GPC. Below is a chart showing GPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for REGN options, CAT options, or GPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.