Markets
REGN

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: REGN, CAT, GPC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 3,006 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 300,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 680,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,200 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT) options are showing a volume of 17,502 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of CAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring October 11, 2019, with 1,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,800 underlying shares of CAT. Below is a chart showing CAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC) options are showing a volume of 2,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 283,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of GPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 684,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,300 underlying shares of GPC. Below is a chart showing GPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for REGN options, CAT options, or GPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

REGN CAT GPC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular