Notable Tuesday Option Activity: REAL, INO, ATVI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The RealReal Inc (Symbol: REAL), where a total of 16,657 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.8% of REAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 5,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 599,500 underlying shares of REAL. Below is a chart showing REAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: INO) options are showing a volume of 164,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.1% of INO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike put option expiring August 14, 2020, with 9,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 995,100 underlying shares of INO. Below is a chart showing INO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 53,656 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 79.6% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 5,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,500 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for REAL options, INO options, or ATVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

