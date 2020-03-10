Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RCL, CCL, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 72,988 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.3% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 8,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 846,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 118,341 contracts, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 8,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 821,600 underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 119,486 contracts, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares or approximately 70.9% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 6,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 641,600 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

