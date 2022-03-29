Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RCEL, AMC, BYND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AVITA Medical Inc (Symbol: RCEL), where a total of 4,875 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 487,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 227.3% of RCEL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 214,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,400 underlying shares of RCEL. Below is a chart showing RCEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 1.0 million contracts, representing approximately 102.5 million underlying shares or approximately 183.1% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 72,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 49,525 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 162.8% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 2,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,200 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

