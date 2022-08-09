Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RBLX, MRVL, ACI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total volume of 132,565 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.6% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike put option expiring August 12, 2022, with 6,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 665,200 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 54,170 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59.2% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,400 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI) options are showing a volume of 17,024 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of ACI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,500 underlying shares of ACI. Below is a chart showing ACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

