Notable Tuesday Option Activity: QRTEA, PII, NTNX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qurate Retail Inc (Symbol: QRTEA), where a total volume of 24,063 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.2% of QRTEA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 22,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of QRTEA. Below is a chart showing QRTEA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) saw options trading volume of 6,194 contracts, representing approximately 619,400 underlying shares or approximately 91.6% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 675,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,100 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) saw options trading volume of 27,980 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 91% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 9,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 958,500 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

