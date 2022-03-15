Notable Tuesday Option Activity: QCOM, WYNN, PSA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 62,742 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,600 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 25,216 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,300 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

And Public Storage (Symbol: PSA) saw options trading volume of 4,503 contracts, representing approximately 450,300 underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of PSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 759,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of PSA. Below is a chart showing PSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

