Notable Tuesday Option Activity: QCOM, WYNN, PSA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 62,742 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,600 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 25,216 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,300 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:
And Public Storage (Symbol: PSA) saw options trading volume of 4,503 contracts, representing approximately 450,300 underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of PSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 759,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of PSA. Below is a chart showing PSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, WYNN options, or PSA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.