Notable Tuesday Option Activity: QCOM, COF, CPB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total of 52,596 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 11,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 16,581 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.4% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 594,200 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) saw options trading volume of 18,218 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,200 underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

