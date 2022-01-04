Markets
QCOM

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: QCOM, COF, CPB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total of 52,596 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 11,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 16,581 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.4% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 594,200 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) saw options trading volume of 18,218 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,200 underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, COF options, or CPB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QCOM COF CPB

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular