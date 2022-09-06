Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PZZA, LOVE, UNH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), where a total of 2,625 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 262,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.6% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 481,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,300 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Lovesac Co (Symbol: LOVE) saw options trading volume of 1,394 contracts, representing approximately 139,400 underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of LOVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 257,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of LOVE. Below is a chart showing LOVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 10,632 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,700 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PZZA options, LOVE options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
