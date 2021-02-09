Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PYPL, SWKS, STZ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 46,747 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 4,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 14,379 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,200 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 5,823 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 582,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $237.50 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,000 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $237.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, SWKS options, or STZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

