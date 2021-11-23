Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PYPL, QCOM, LRCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 178,933 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.5% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 10,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 108,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.6% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring November 26, 2021, with 13,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 9,616 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 961,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, QCOM options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.