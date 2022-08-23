Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PYPL, ILMN, LLY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 76,574 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring August 26, 2022, with 5,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,900 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 7,103 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 710,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,200 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 12,312 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 6,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,800 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
