Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PVH, QCOM, SNPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), where a total volume of 6,610 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 661,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.4% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 877,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,000 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 48,293 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 73.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 3,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,300 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) options are showing a volume of 3,932 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 393,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 688,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,800 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

