Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PUBM, MNTV, NVDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PubMatic Inc (Symbol: PUBM), where a total volume of 5,264 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 526,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.6% of PUBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 533,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 4,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,300 underlying shares of PUBM. Below is a chart showing PUBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Momentive Global Inc (Symbol: MNTV) saw options trading volume of 16,429 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 90.1% of MNTV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 8,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 852,800 underlying shares of MNTV. Below is a chart showing MNTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 496,954 contracts, representing approximately 49.7 million underlying shares or approximately 88.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 24,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
