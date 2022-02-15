Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PTGX, TTCF, PANW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PTGX), where a total of 10,018 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 137.7% of PTGX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 727,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of PTGX. Below is a chart showing PTGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Tattooed Chef Inc (Symbol: TTCF) options are showing a volume of 14,272 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.3% of TTCF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,400 underlying shares of TTCF. Below is a chart showing TTCF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 16,548 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 107.6% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 7,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 752,200 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PTGX options, TTCF options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
