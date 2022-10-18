Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PTCT, ULTA, CRWD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PTC Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PTCT), where a total of 5,228 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 522,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 114.2% of PTCT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 457,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of PTCT. Below is a chart showing PTCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 8,152 contracts, representing approximately 815,200 underlying shares or approximately 109.8% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 742,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 28,322 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 98.1% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,400 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PTCT options, ULTA options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

