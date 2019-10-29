Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PRTY, ETSY, AKAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Party City Holdco Inc (Symbol: PRTY), where a total volume of 11,452 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.3% of PRTY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 10,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PRTY. Below is a chart showing PRTY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 23,192 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 92% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 01, 2019, with 3,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,300 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 12,003 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 89.7% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,000 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

