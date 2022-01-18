Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PPG, CBOE, PENN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG), where a total of 5,755 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 575,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.3% of PPG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,300 underlying shares of PPG. Below is a chart showing PPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw options trading volume of 2,390 contracts, representing approximately 239,000 underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 484,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,100 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

And Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 18,507 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,700 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

