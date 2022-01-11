Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PODD, CLX, VLO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD), where a total of 1,785 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 178,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.7% of PODD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 438,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,900 underlying shares of PODD. Below is a chart showing PODD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 4,842 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 484,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 13,578 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,700 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

