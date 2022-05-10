Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PLTK, DNUT, TGH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Playtika Holding Corp (Symbol: PLTK), where a total volume of 13,609 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.9% of PLTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,000 underlying shares of PLTK. Below is a chart showing PLTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT) options are showing a volume of 5,581 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 558,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.8% of DNUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 682,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,900 underlying shares of DNUT. Below is a chart showing DNUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: TGH) options are showing a volume of 3,847 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 384,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.9% of TGH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 506,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,500 underlying shares of TGH. Below is a chart showing TGH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

