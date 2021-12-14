Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PLTK, BX, NOVA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Playtika Holding Corp (Symbol: PLTK), where a total of 5,222 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 522,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.8% of PLTK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of PLTK. Below is a chart showing PLTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 18,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring December 31, 2021, with 2,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,400 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sunnova Energy International Inc (Symbol: NOVA) options are showing a volume of 8,326 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 832,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of NOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 7,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 759,600 underlying shares of NOVA. Below is a chart showing NOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

