Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PLNT, MU, VIR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT), where a total of 7,437 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 743,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.9% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,200 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 116,759 contracts, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 595,200 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vir Biotechnology Inc (Symbol: VIR) options are showing a volume of 8,045 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 804,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of VIR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,500 underlying shares of VIR. Below is a chart showing VIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLNT options, MU options, or VIR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.