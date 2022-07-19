Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PLNT, CEIX, PLL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT), where a total of 4,490 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 449,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.3% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 797,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,500 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX) options are showing a volume of 5,347 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 534,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 964,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Piedmont Lithium Inc (Symbol: PLL) saw options trading volume of 3,435 contracts, representing approximately 343,500 underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of PLL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 626,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of PLL. Below is a chart showing PLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLNT options, CEIX options, or PLL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

