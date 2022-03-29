Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PLBY, TWLO, SRI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PLBY Group Inc (Symbol: PLBY), where a total of 10,555 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.2% of PLBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 486,400 underlying shares of PLBY. Below is a chart showing PLBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 26,127 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.7% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,500 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Stoneridge Inc. (Symbol: SRI) options are showing a volume of 1,041 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 104,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.5% of SRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 145,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,100 underlying shares of SRI. Below is a chart showing SRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PLBY options, TWLO options, or SRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.