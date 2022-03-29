Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PLBY, TWLO, SRI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PLBY Group Inc (Symbol: PLBY), where a total of 10,555 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.2% of PLBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 486,400 underlying shares of PLBY. Below is a chart showing PLBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 26,127 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.7% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,500 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stoneridge Inc. (Symbol: SRI) options are showing a volume of 1,041 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 104,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.5% of SRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 145,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,100 underlying shares of SRI. Below is a chart showing SRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLBY options, TWLO options, or SRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

