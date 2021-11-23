Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PLBY, DT, VST

BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PLBY Group Inc (Symbol: PLBY), where a total volume of 15,098 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 115.5% of PLBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,400 underlying shares of PLBY. Below is a chart showing PLBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Dynatrace Inc (Symbol: DT) options are showing a volume of 21,833 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.4% of DT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 14,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of DT. Below is a chart showing DT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 34,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.1% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 15,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

