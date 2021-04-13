Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PLAN, VFC, GOGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Anaplan Inc (Symbol: PLAN), where a total of 29,336 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.2% of PLAN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 6,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 672,600 underlying shares of PLAN. Below is a chart showing PLAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) saw options trading volume of 24,656 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 84% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 5,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,900 underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) options are showing a volume of 17,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 11,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

