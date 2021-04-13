Markets
PLAN

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PLAN, VFC, GOGO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Anaplan Inc (Symbol: PLAN), where a total of 29,336 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.2% of PLAN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 6,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 672,600 underlying shares of PLAN. Below is a chart showing PLAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) saw options trading volume of 24,656 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 84% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 5,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,900 underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) options are showing a volume of 17,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 11,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PLAN options, VFC options, or GOGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLAN VFC GOGO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular