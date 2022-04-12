Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PHM, FB, MS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM), where a total of 107,659 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 385% of PHM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 75,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares of PHM. Below is a chart showing PHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 203,007 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.4% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 17,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 42,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,700 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PHM options, FB options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.