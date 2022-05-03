Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PHM, DVN, MOS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM), where a total volume of 73,705 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 257.7% of PHM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 18,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of PHM. Below is a chart showing PHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 81,091 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 87.7% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 7,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 758,200 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) options are showing a volume of 60,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,300 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

