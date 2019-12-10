Markets
PG

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PG, TREE, ZS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), where a total of 35,233 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.4% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 17,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE) saw options trading volume of 472 contracts, representing approximately 47,200 underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 80,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 64 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6,400 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 15,204 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 5,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,800 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PG options, TREE options, or ZS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PG TREE ZS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular