Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PG, TREE, ZS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), where a total of 35,233 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.4% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 17,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE) saw options trading volume of 472 contracts, representing approximately 47,200 underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 80,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 64 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6,400 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 15,204 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 5,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,800 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

