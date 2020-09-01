Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PFE, CPB, MYL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total volume of 97,921 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring September 25, 2020, with 5,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,800 underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) options are showing a volume of 6,892 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 689,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mylan NV (Symbol: MYL) saw options trading volume of 20,866 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of MYL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring October 09, 2020, with 5,766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,600 underlying shares of MYL. Below is a chart showing MYL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

