Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PEP, WBA, PG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total volume of 18,210 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.5% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 10,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 33,585 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 13,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 28,293 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 22, 2021, with 3,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,900 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

