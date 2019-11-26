Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PEP, ALL, GNRC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total volume of 14,402 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $136 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 361,000 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $136 strike highlighted in orange:

Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) options are showing a volume of 7,242 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 724,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of ALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,900 underlying shares of ALL. Below is a chart showing ALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 3,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 336,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 754,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,700 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

