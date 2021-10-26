Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PEP, ADBE, MPC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total volume of 33,015 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 23,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 18,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $670 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 2,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,800 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 45,113 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 74% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 25,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PEP options, ADBE options, or MPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.