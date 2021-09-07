Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PENN, FDX, EIX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN), where a total of 33,213 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.1% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 4,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,000 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 13,973 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.5% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring September 10, 2021, with 947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,700 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Edison International (Symbol: EIX) saw options trading volume of 10,287 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 65.5% of EIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 5,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,500 underlying shares of EIX. Below is a chart showing EIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

