Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PENN, AXON, AYX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN), where a total volume of 31,283 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87 strike put option expiring May 07, 2021, with 3,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,200 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) saw options trading volume of 2,341 contracts, representing approximately 234,100 underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 337,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,700 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) options are showing a volume of 5,819 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 581,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.4% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 850,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,300 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

