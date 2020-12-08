Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PEN, COST, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN), where a total volume of 14,768 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 213.7% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 691,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,200 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 47,366 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 198.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,800 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 42,870 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 170.1% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 5,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,300 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

PEN COST FDX

