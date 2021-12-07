Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PD, REGN, RAD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PagerDuty Inc (Symbol: PD), where a total of 8,157 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 815,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.4% of PD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,400 underlying shares of PD. Below is a chart showing PD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 4,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 480,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.7% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 642,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,700 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rite Aid Corp (Symbol: RAD) options are showing a volume of 11,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of RAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,600 underlying shares of RAD. Below is a chart showing RAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

