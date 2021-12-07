Markets
PD

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PD, REGN, RAD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PagerDuty Inc (Symbol: PD), where a total of 8,157 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 815,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.4% of PD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,400 underlying shares of PD. Below is a chart showing PD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 4,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 480,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.7% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 642,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,700 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Rite Aid Corp (Symbol: RAD) options are showing a volume of 11,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of RAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,600 underlying shares of RAD. Below is a chart showing RAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PD options, REGN options, or RAD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PD REGN RAD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular