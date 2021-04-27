Markets
PCH

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PCH, PDCO, MAR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PotlatchDeltic Corp (Symbol: PCH), where a total of 2,005 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of PCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 441,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,000 underlying shares of PCH. Below is a chart showing PCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Patterson Companies Inc (Symbol: PDCO) options are showing a volume of 2,540 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 254,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of PDCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 570,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,500 underlying shares of PDCO. Below is a chart showing PDCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 8,499 contracts, representing approximately 849,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,200 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PCH options, PDCO options, or MAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PCH PDCO MAR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular