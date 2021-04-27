Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PCH, PDCO, MAR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PotlatchDeltic Corp (Symbol: PCH), where a total of 2,005 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of PCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 441,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,000 underlying shares of PCH. Below is a chart showing PCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Patterson Companies Inc (Symbol: PDCO) options are showing a volume of 2,540 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 254,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of PDCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 570,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,500 underlying shares of PDCO. Below is a chart showing PDCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 8,499 contracts, representing approximately 849,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,200 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PCH options, PDCO options, or MAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

