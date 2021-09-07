Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PAYA, ASO, ZM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paya Holdings Inc (Symbol: PAYA), where a total of 14,571 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 118.7% of PAYA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 2,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,200 underlying shares of PAYA. Below is a chart showing PAYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) saw options trading volume of 23,983 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 118.4% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 3,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,700 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 56,802 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 103.2% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 10, 2021, with 4,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 442,400 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PAYA options, ASO options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.