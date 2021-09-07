Markets
PAYA

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PAYA, ASO, ZM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paya Holdings Inc (Symbol: PAYA), where a total of 14,571 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 118.7% of PAYA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 2,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,200 underlying shares of PAYA. Below is a chart showing PAYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) saw options trading volume of 23,983 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 118.4% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 3,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,700 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 56,802 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 103.2% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 10, 2021, with 4,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 442,400 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PAYA options, ASO options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PAYA ASO ZM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular