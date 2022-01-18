Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PARR, SQ, BL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (Symbol: PARR), where a total volume of 4,466 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 446,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105.7% of PARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 422,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of PARR. Below is a chart showing PARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 109,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.8% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,800 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL) saw options trading volume of 4,165 contracts, representing approximately 416,500 underlying shares or approximately 101.8% of BL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 409,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,500 underlying shares of BL. Below is a chart showing BL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
