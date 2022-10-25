Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PAG, TWLO, STLD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG), where a total volume of 2,941 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 294,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.3% of PAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 541,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,900 underlying shares of PAG. Below is a chart showing PAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 17,476 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,100 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) options are showing a volume of 9,217 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 921,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of STLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,000 underlying shares of STLD. Below is a chart showing STLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

