Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OZK, FRPT, LEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK), where a total volume of 2,029 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 202,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.4% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 490,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,800 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT) saw options trading volume of 4,628 contracts, representing approximately 462,800 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,200 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 9,166 contracts, representing approximately 916,600 underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,600 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
