Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OSH, NVAX, PSFE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oak Street Health Inc (Symbol: OSH), where a total volume of 33,084 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 165.2% of OSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 29,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of OSH. Below is a chart showing OSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 106,474 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.2% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 5,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,800 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Paysafe Ltd (Symbol: PSFE) saw options trading volume of 41,858 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 119.7% of PSFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 12,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PSFE. Below is a chart showing PSFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OSH options, NVAX options, or PSFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
